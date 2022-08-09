WVU researchers collecting data on gender diverse identities

Morgantown, WV (AP) – WVU researchers have discovered that the number of teens living in Appalachia identifying as transgender, nonbinary, or other diverse gender identities is higher than previously thought. More than 7% of young people who participated in a WVU-published survey said they identify with a different gender identity than the gender assigned to them at birth.

A 2017 study by UCLA Law’s The Williams Institute estimated that West Virginia has the country’s highest per capita rate of transgender youth at just over 1%. In addition, researchers anonymously surveyed nearly 3,000 students in grades 7-12 in Appalachian public schools during school hours.

