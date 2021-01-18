WVU reschedules two men’s basketball games

WOAY – WVU Athletics announced Monday that two men’s basketball games have been given new dates.

The matchup at Baylor, originally set for January 12, will now be played Thursday, February 18 in Waco with a 5:00 ET tipoff. In addition, the game at TCU will be moved from Monday, February 22 to Tuesday the 23rd; it is also a 5:00 ET tipoff. These changes mean the Mountaineers will play the Bears in back-to-back games, as the Morgantown meeting is set for February 15.

Last week, it was announced that the home games vs. TCU and Oklahoma State were postponed; as of Monday afternoon there had been no makeup date determined for either game.

The WVU women are scheduled to stay in Morgantown Wednesday when they host Kansas State.