WVU receives votes in AP preseason rankings

WOAY – The Associated Press announced its 2021 preseason college football rankings Monday, with West Virginia receiving three votes. One voter ranked the Mountaineers at #23 in the initial poll.

The Mountaineers were one of six Big 12 teams mentioned in the poll, including #2 Oklahoma, #7 Iowa State, and #21 Texas; Oklahoma State and TCU also received votes.

Virginia Tech was not mentioned in Monday’s poll, but they will open the season against a top 10 team, when #10 North Carolina visits Blacksburg on September 3. UAB was the only Conference USA team to receive votes; #8 Cincinnati is the top school from a Group of 5 league.

Alabama was the overwhelming pick at #1, followed by Oklahoma, Clemson, Ohio State, and Georgia.

