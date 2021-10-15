WVU men tied for fifth in Big 12 preseason poll

WOAY – The Big 12 Conference released its preseason men’s basketball poll Thursday, with West Virginia tied for fifth with Oklahoma State. The Mountaineers & Cowboys each received 49 total votes.

WVU was picked to finish third in last year’s preseason poll, and would finish in a tie for third, reaching the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Kansas was the preseason pick to win the Big 12 with eight first-place votes, though Texas would also earn two first-place votes. Baylor and Texas Tech were also ahead of the Mountaineers, who had one player – Taz Sherman – earn Preseason Honorable Mention on Wednesday.

WVU’s Gold-Blue debut is Friday night in Morgantown, with the official season opener scheduled for November 9 at home against Oakland.

