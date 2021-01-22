WVU men prepare for first game in two weeks

WOAY – Hear from WVU men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins ahead of the team’s Saturday afternoon matchup at Kansas State.

It will be the Mountaineers’ first game since the January 9 home loss to Texas; their games against Baylor, TCU, and Oklahoma State were postponed due to WVU being unable to meet COVID-19 thresholds set by the Big 12. Huggins says the waiting has not been easy, but the team is looking forward to this weekend.

Kansas State will enter the game 5-10 on the season, but Huggins notes there are several talented freshmen on the roster. Both teams won at home in the 2019-20 regular season.

Also in college basketball, the WVU Tech women won 97-92 at Asbury Thursday in their first game since early December. Makayla Davis had a career-high 18 points off the bench, one of seven players to reach double figures.