WVU men fall to Oklahoma, fourth straight loss

WOAY – West Virginia men’s basketball has now lost four games in a row after falling to Oklahoma 72-62 Wednesday in Morgantown.

The lead was back-and-forth in the opening minutes, before the Sooners took a 14-12 advantage, and would hold on to the lead for the rest of the night. WVU trailed by seven in the final minute before the break, and had a chance to trim that deficit; however, a buzzer-beater 3 gave Oklahoma a 30-22 lead at halftime.

Gabe Osabuohien led the Mountaineers (13-6, 2-5 Big 12) with 17 points off the bench, while Jalen Bridges had 12 points and six rebounds. West Virginia is on the road Saturday at Arkansas for the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Also on Wednesday, Bluefield University split a conference doubleheader with Montreat College. The Lady Rams won 76-47, while the men lost a high-scoring contest 96-90.

