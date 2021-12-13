WVU men edge Kent State 63-50

Morgantown, WV (video courtesy WDTV) – WVU men’s basketball moved to 9-1 Sunday, following a 63-50 win over Kent State in Morgantown.

Taz Sherman led all scorers with 27 points for the Mountaineers, while Sean McNeil contributed 19; they were the only WVU players to reach double figures. The win takes Bob Huggins to 909 career victories, as the Mountaineers head to Birmingham next Saturday to face UAB.

In women’s college basketball, West Virginia trailed by as many as eight Sunday at James Madison, but the Mountaineers rallied to win 75-68 in overtime. Also, Marshall lost 50-47 at St. Bonaventure.

