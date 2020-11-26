WVU men defeat VCU, advance to Crossover Classic championship

WOAY – A quick turnaround between games did not come back to hurt West Virginia men’s basketball, as the Mountaineers beat VCU 78-66 in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic semifinals.

The Mountaineers jumped to an early 13-0 lead, with the Rams not recording a field goal until almost midway through the first half. WVU took a 42-33 lead into halftime and was able to hold VCU at arm’s length for most of the second half.

Derek Culver was the top performer on the day with 23 points and 15 rebounds; Oscar Tshiebwe also recorded a double-double with 11 points and 16 boards. Sean McNeil and Miles McBride both reached double figures for a second straight game.

West Virginia will now face Western Kentucky Friday in the championship round. Poca native Luke Frampton scored 14 points in the Hilltoppers’ first-round win over Northern Iowa, and three in the semifinal win over Memphis.