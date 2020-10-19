WVU, Marshall, VT players all earn conference honors

WOAY – With West Virginia, Marshall, and Virginia Tech all winning their respective games this weekend, all three teams had players receive conference honors Monday.

West Virginia’s Leddie Brown was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, while Josh Chandler-Semedo is Defensive Player of the Week, and Akheem Mesidor is the league’s Newcomer of the Week. Brown recorded 195 rushing yards – a career high – and two total touchdowns against Kansas, while Chandler-Semedo had a game-high nine tackles for the WVU defense. Mesidor, a freshman defensive lineman, had six total tackles, including sacks on consecutive plays.

Marshall linebacker Eli Neal is Conference USA’s Defensive Player of the Week after recording seven total tackles and an interception in the Herd’s win at Louisiana Tech. He is the second Marshall linebacker to earn Defensive Player of the Week honors this season, with Tavante Beckett named to the honor twice already.

The ACC named Virginia Tech’s Doug Nester Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week and Chamarri Conner Defensive Back of the Week following Virginia Tech’s win over Boston College. Nester, a Huntington native and Spring Valley graduate, was part of a Hokie offensive line that contributed to 350 total rushing yards and allowed only one sack. Conner led Virginia Tech with 11 tackles and forced a fumble, one of five caused by the Virginia Tech defense.

All three teams return to action this coming Saturday. Marshall hosts Florida Atlantic for their homecoming game at 2:30, Virginia Tech visits Wake Forest at 3:30, while West Virginia travels to Texas Tech for a 5:30 kickoff.