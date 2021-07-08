WVU football picked sixth in Big 12 preseason poll

WOAY – The Big 12 Conference announced its 2021 preseason football poll Wednesday, as voted on by media representatives who cover the league.

West Virginia was picked to finish sixth in the league, receiving 158 total points.

This is the highest the Mountaineers have finished in a preseason poll under Neal Brown, having been picked eighth in both the 2019 & 2020 polls. WVU went 4-4 against conference opponents in 2020, winning all the matchups in Morgantown but going winless on the road.

Oklahoma topped the Big 12 preseason poll for a sixth straight year, earning 35 first-place votes. Iowa State was second with four first-place votes. The full preseason poll is below.

Big 12 2021 Football Preseason Poll



1. Oklahoma: 386 points (35 first-place votes)

2. Iowa State: 351 (4)

3. Texas: 273

4. Oklahoma State: 266

5. TCU: 255

6. West Virginia: 185

7. Kansas State: 163

8. Baylor: 124

9. Texas Tech: 103

10. Kansas: 39

