WVU football confirms full 2021 schedule

WOAY – West Virginia football announced its complete 2021 schedule Thursday, which will include three non-conference matchups and nine games with Big 12 opponents.

The Mountaineers begin their third year under Neal Brown September 4 with a road game at Maryland, before playing their first home games of 2021 the following weeks against LIU and Virginia Tech. West Virginia won all five of their home games in 2020.

Conference play begins September 25 at Oklahoma, and the slate of home and road games will mostly alternate. WVU will play two road games October 9 & 23, with a bye week in between, and two straight home games on October 30 and November 6.

As has been the case since 2017, the top two teams in the Big 12 standings following the regular season would play in the conference championship game December 4 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. WVU’s complete schedule is below.

September 4 – at Maryland

September 11 – vs. LIU

September 18 – vs. Virginia Tech

September 25 – at Oklahoma

October 2 – vs. Texas Tech

October 9 – at Baylor

October 23 – at TCU

October 30 – vs. Iowa State

November 6 – vs. Oklahoma State

November 13 – at Kansas State

November 20 – vs. Texas

November 27 – at Kansas