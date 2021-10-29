WVU defeats Lady Golden Bears in women’s basketball exhibition

WOAY – West Virginia women’s basketball hosted WVU Tech Thursday night for an exhibition game, with the Mountaineers winning 113-33 in Morgantown.

Jasmine Caruso led all scorers with 25 points, while three Mountaineer teammates reached double figures off the bench. Kari Niblack (7 points) and Esmery Martinez (8 points) were both named to the McClain Award Watch List earlier on Thursday.

For WVU Tech, Brittney Justice scored seven points to lead the Lady Golden Bears.

West Virginia’s season opener is November 16 against St. Francis (PA), while WVU Tech has their season opener at Thomas More on November 1.

