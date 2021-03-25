WVU begins spring practice, Smith enters portal

MORGANTOWN, WV (video courtesy WVU Athletics) – Wednesday was a mixed day for West Virginia football, as the Mountaineers began their first spring practice of 2021.

For head coach Neal Brown, the next few weeks will be about teaching the players; he says all starting positions will remain open through spring ball, and won’t be decided until the fall. WVU is still planning to hold a Gold-Blue spring game on April 24.

While the first practice took place Wednesday morning, it was in the evening that defensive back Tykee Smith posted on Twitter that he would be entering the transfer portal after two years in Morgantown. He recorded 114 total tackles and four interceptions in Morgantown, and was named a Third Team All-American in 2020 by the Associated Press.