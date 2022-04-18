WVU baseball drops weekend series finale

WOAY – West Virginia baseball had a chance to win a weekend series over a top-five opponent in #3 Oklahoma State, but the Cowboys hit three home runs in the first inning of a 13-3 win.

After being held to just two runs both Friday and Saturday, Oklahoma State set the tone early Sunday, though the Mountaineers would put together runs in the middle innings. Former Greenbrier East Spartan Mikey Kluska started at second base but batted 0-for-1 Sunday; he batted 3-for-9 throughout the weekend, including a double on Friday.

West Virginia plays at Pitt Tuesday night before continuing Big 12 play next weekend at Texas Tech.

Related