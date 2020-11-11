WVSU Extension Service to Host Conservation Planning Workshop November 18

Tyler Barker
INSTITUTE, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia State University (WVSU) Extension Service is partnering with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) for a free virtual workshop on conservation planning Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 6 p.m. The Zoom-based event will discuss preparing a comprehensive farm management and production plan.

“This workshop will provide a great opportunity for land managers, farmers and ranchers to interact with regional experts and learn about conservation planning for farms, woodlands, wetlands and other natural resources,” said WVSU Extension Agent Kristie Martin.
The event is part of WVSU Extension Service’s ongoing series associated with sustainable production management through spatial analysis, an online, self-paced series providing essential training to apply and scale new technology and precision agriculture to agricultural production systems.

Funding for the series is provided by the 1890 Universities Foundation.

To register for the conservation planning workshop, visit wvstateu.edu/extension.

