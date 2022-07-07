WVSP release details about Raleigh County police shooting

BRADLEY, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia State Police release details about Wednesday’s police shooting in Raleigh County.

Captain R.A. Maddy says on Wednesday at approximately 9:47 a.m., initial calls reported an armed suspect fleeing from a crash scene off Dry Hill Rd. They say the suspect then stole a blue truck and fled in an unknown direction.

A short time later, the suspect was located at Big Lots near the Raleigh Mall in the stolen truck. Police say the suspect refused to stop for officers, and a pursuit ensued leading into Fayette County and back into the Bradley area of Raleigh County.

The pursuit ended when the truck became disabled off Rt. 19 in Bradley. The suspect exited the vehicle and was engaged by law enforcement.

During a short standoff, the suspect continued to hold the handgun. Police say this resulted in gunfire from the officers, causing the suspect’s death.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

