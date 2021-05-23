WVSP looking for missing Lewisburg man

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia State Police in Lewisburg is seeking assistance in locating a missing male.

Adam Lewis Crookshanks was last seen on May 14 at approximately 8:30 on Vago Rd. in Maxwelton.

Crookshanks left a voice mail on his mother’s phone on May 16 around noon, saying goodbye.

Crookshanks is described as a 39-year-old male with brown eyes, brown hair, he is 6”01” tall. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and black t-shirt.

He has a scar on the left side of his face and is missing half of his left ring finger.

Anyone with information on the location of Crookshanks is asked to contact Trooper J. D. Dowdy at the Lewisburg Detachment of the State Police at 304-647-7600 or the Greenbrier County 911 Center at 304-647-7911.

Related