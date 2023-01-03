WVSOM to offer free care to public with annual student clinic starting January 11th

Lewisburg, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) medical students will have the opportunity to get hands-on experience and serve their community through the Student Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine (OMM) Clinic.

Starting January 11th, students will provide free osteopathic evaluations and manipulative treatment to the public.

The annual clinic serves as an educational experience for WVSOM’s second-year medical students who gain familiarity with providing osteopathic manipulative medicine to patients under a physician’s supervision.

The 2023 clinic will take place on Wednesdays in two four-week sessions.

The first session is on January 11, January 18, January 25, and February 1. The second session is on February 15, February 22, March 1, and March 8.

Appointments are available for both sessions between 1:00 pm and 4:00 pm.

The clinic is open for those without an open workers’ compensation disability, or motor vehicle accident claim and is not involved in injury-related litigation.

Participants should wear nonrestrictive clothing during appointments.

COVID-19 safety precautions taken during the height of the pandemic will be in place for the clinic.

Patients must have a referral from a primary care physician, physician assistant, or nurse practitioner before scheduling an appointment.

To register, call 304-647-6286.

