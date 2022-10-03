WVSOM offering $23k in tax credits to scholarship donors

Lewisburg, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) offers tax credits to organizations and individuals that donate to medical scholarships for low-income students from 23 West Virginia counties through its nonprofit foundation.

Students from counties with a poverty level of at least 18 percent have a median household income of $43,000 or less and qualify as an area underserved by the U.S Department of Health and Human Services.

Eligible counties include:

Barbour

Boone

Braxton

Cabell

Calhoun

Clay

Fayette

Gilmer

Greenbrier

Lincoln

Logan

McDowell

Mingo

Nicholas

Pocahontas

Raleigh

Roane

Summers

Upshur

Wayne

Webster

Wirt

Wyoming

Students from other counties may be eligible for the scholarships if there are not enough applicants from designated counties.

The West Virginia Community Advancement and Development office has awarded the WVSOM Foundation $23,000 in Neighborhood Investment Program (NIP) state tax credits for 2022.

WVSOM will make the credits available at 50 percent of the donation amount with a minimum gift of $500.

Additionally, WVSOM will establish credit-eligible donations for up to 10 scholarships ranging from $2,000 to $10,000.

Tax credits are available on a first-come, first serve basis. Donors must submit awards by December 31.

Anyone interested in providing an eligible gift can contact Donette Mizia at 304-793-6852 or dmiziaAosteo.wvsom.edu.

Related