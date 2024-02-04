WVSA endorses WV Attorney General Candidate J.B. McCuskey

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)- West Virginia Attorney General candidate J.B. McCuskey has received an endorsement from the West Virginia Sheriffs’ Association. In a statement board member sheriff Bobby Eggleton said.

“It is my distinct pleasure as a board member of the WV Sheriffs’ association, representing the 55 elected sheriffs and many more former sheriffs, to announce the endorsement of J.B. Mccuskey for Attorney General of West Virginia. JB has worked for years with law enforcement to bring an end to corruption plaguing our local governments. His public integrity and fraud unit has been an example for all of us to follow. We look forward to working with him for many years to come.”

