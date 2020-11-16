WVEA calls for remote learning for all county schools

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Education Association is calling for remote learning through the New Year.

According to WVEA President Dale Lee, WVEA calls for Governor Justice to immediately call for remote learning for all school systems through the remainder of 2020.

“We applaud the governor’s recognition that something must be done to burg the increase in coronavirus cases in the state and we agree with him on shifting to remote learning after Thanksgiving, but we do not believe his actions go far enough.”

“Many higher dedication institutions anticipated the fall spread of COVID-19 and recognized the problems holiday travel and gatherings would bring. Those institutions have already announced shifts to online learning during the holiday system. It is time for our public school systems to follow suit.”