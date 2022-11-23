WVDOH working to correct problems with Traffic Signals on US 219 near Lewisburg

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is working to correct issues with stop lights resulting in traffic delays on US 219 between downtown Lewisburg and the Interstate 64 interchange.

Road crews expect to complete repairs by Friday, December 2.

WVDOH’s Traffic Engineering staff are working with the District 9 Traffic Engineer to make the necessary adjustments to optimize traffic flow in the area.

Lewisburg city police will be available to provide traffic control over the holiday weekend if necessary.

WVDOH encourages motorists to travel using alternate routes or anticipate additional travel time during this period.

