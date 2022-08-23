WVDOH shares sinkhole photos to remind West Virginians not to drive into high waters

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Department of Highways (WVDOH) road crews recently worked through the night to reopen a flood-ravaged road and are sharing photos of the emergency repair as a safety reminder for drivers.

The washout reminds drivers to beware of high water on roads. WVDOH states that while good things take time, bad things can happen fast. Significant damage can occur quickly from a single evening of heavy rain. While crews can open some roads overnight, others require design work, utility relocation, or specialized techniques.

WVDOH prioritizes driver safety in every situation while repairing roads quickly as possible for emergencies and other vehicles. WVDOH Chief Engineer of District Operation Joe Pack advises drivers to turn around when they see high waters on a roadway because what’s underneath may not be the road as they know it.

Related