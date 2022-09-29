WVDOH awards $6 million in paving contracts

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Highways (WVDOH) has awarded seven paving contracts totaling over $6 million as part of its statewide paving campaign.

The contracts are among 16 construction contracts from the September 13 bid letting.

Paving contracts include:

West Virginia Paving Inc. was the low bidder on a paving project on 29th Street Road in Huntington, with a bid of $413,508.98.

West Virginia Paving Inc. was the low bidder on a paving project from Daniels to Grandview Road in Raleigh County, with a bid of $606,871.60.

J.F. Allen Company was the low bidder on a paving project on Georgetown Road in Lewis County, with a bid of $515,099.72.

Kelly Paving Inc. was the low bidder on a paving project on Cove Road in Hancock County, with a bid of $912,989.55.

Strawser Construction Inc. was the low bidder on a paving project from Peach Tree Orchard to Muddlety in Nicholas County, with a bid of $1,037,394.90.

Alan Stone Co. Inc. was the low bidder on a paving project on the Parkersburg Pond Run Trail and Bridge, with a bid of $1,359,864.

Meadows Stone & Paving Inc. was the low bidder on a paving project between Normantown and Glenville Road, with a bid of $1,174,571.50

For more information on the bid letting process, visit Transportation.wv.gov.

