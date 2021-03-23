WVDOH announces project awards totaling more than $40M

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – A $6.7 million contract to build part of the Beckley Bypass was among construction contracts awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways in March.

Nine bridge repair or replacement projects were also awarded, including a $5.6 million contract for much-needed repairs and maintenance to the Veterans Memorial Bridge connecting Weirton with Steubenville, Ohio on US 22.

The following bids were accepted and contracts awarded on March 19, 2021:

Triton Construction Inc. was low bidder for the bypass project relocating a section of WV 41 near US 19 and replacing a bridge near Beckley. Low bid was $6,716,500.

Olympus Painting Contractors Inc. was low bid on the project to repair the Veterans Memorial bridge, with a bid of $5,606,316.34.

Clearwater Construction Inc. was low bidder on a project to replace the North Shegon Bridge in Logan County, with a bid of $1,394,444.44.

West Virginia Paving was sole bidder on a paving project from Courthouse to Ingleside Road in Mercer County, with a bid of $1,955,251.20.

Kelly Paving Inc. was low bidder on a guardrail replacement project on Bonds Creek in Ritchie County, with a bid of $81,811.

Ohio-West Virginia Excavating Company was low bidder for a project to repair a substructure on the Lindsey Bridge in Marshall County, with a bid of $177,275.

West Virginia Paving Inc was sole bidder on a resurfacing project from Clothier to Jeffrey Road in Boone County. Bid was $684,501.55.

Triton Construction Inc. was low bidder for repairs to the Jennings Randolph Bridge and approaches in Hancock County, with a bid of $10,341,100.

Clearwater Construction Inc. was low bidder on a project to replace the Beatrice Bridge in Ritchie County, with a bid of $2,311,111.11.

West Virginia Paving Inc. was low bidder on a resurfacing project between Corridor H and Leading Creek in Randolph County, with a bid of $288,788.

C. William Hetzer Inc. was low bidder on a resurfacing project from Marlowe in Berkeley County to the Maryland state line, with a bid of $719,959.72.

P&W Excavating Inc. was low bidder on a resurfacing project between Cacapon Road and Nebo in Morgan County, with a bid of $536,100.55.

J.F. Allen Company was low bidder on a resurfacing project between Catholic Farm and Becky’s Creek in Randolph County, with a bid of $479,916.

West Virginia Paving Inc. was low bidder on a resurfacing project between Hart’s Run and Tuckahoe in Greenbrier County, with a bid of $2,428,694.44.

Green Acres Contracting Company Inc. was low bidder on a project to install signage and delineators in Grant, Hampshire, Jefferson, and Mineral counties, with a bid of $1,091,083.70. The project is paid for with Roads to Prosperity funds.

Green Acres Contracting Company Inc. was low bidder on a reimbursable guardrail project in McDowell, Mercer, Raleigh, and Wyoming counties, with a bid of $1,461,825.

West Virginia Paving Inc. was low bidder for a resurfacing project on Elk Mountain Road in Pocahontas County, with a bid of $569,119.80.

American Pavements Inc. was low bidder for a resurfacing project from Stoney Gap to Courthouse Road in Mercer County, with a bid of $1,868,898.24.

The following contracts were awarded on March 16, 2021:

Turman Morton Inc. was low bidder on a bridge replacement project on Manilla Creek in Putnam County, with a bid of $937,006.60.

R.K. Construction Inc. was low bidder on a slide repair on Willowwood Road in Summers County, with a bid of $718,888.59.

Bids on two projects – a project to restore a section of the Sewell Trail in Babcock State Park in Fayette County and a slide correction project on Pine Grove and Barrackville Road in Marion County – came in over estimate and are under further review by WVDOH.

WVDOH continues to hold bid lettings and contract awards remotely to move projects forward while protecting the public from COVID-19.

Several factors are considered before awarding a bid, including whether a bid falls above or below the WVDOH Engineer’s Estimate and by what percentage. In cases where a bid is above the Engineer’s Estimate, WVDOH must consider the project need, repercussions of not awarding the project, additional funding sources, and whether or not sufficient reasons exist for the differences in estimates. Most projects are reviewed, analyzed, and awarded within a week of the bid letting, but the process can take longer.

When the Division of Highways has a project that is determined to be best constructed by a contractor, it is processed through the bid letting system. A letting is a scheduled opportunity for contractors to review and bid on several construction projects at one time. Lettings are held either once or twice per month and conducted through the Bid Express System online at www.bidx.com and handled through the Contract Administration Division. Contractors need to subscribe to Bid Express before bids can be accepted on any project.

As the date and time approaches for the deadline of the letting, contractors are expected to place their bids, with complete documentation as necessary. Shortly after the letting, the respective bids are reviewed. All bids are evaluated thoroughly for competitiveness and deemed acceptable through guidelines as approved by policy, reviewed, and approved by the FHWA. Award of the contracts is made based on recommendation by our Awards Committee based on the results of that evaluation and approval by the Commissioner. Projects are typically awarded to the lowest bidder which has all proper documentation in place.