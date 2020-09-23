WVDOH announces lane closures on US 19 in Lewisburg

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)-West Virginia Division of Highways announces lane closures on US 219 in Lewisburg, according to Greg Hylton, District Nine Construction Engineer.

Beginning Tuesday, October 6, 2020, US 219 will be reduced to a single lane during daylight hours, with alternating traffic from the intersection of US 60, Washington Street, to the intersection of Austin Street. The intersection of US 219 and Foster Street will be closed intermittently during this time.

Motorists are asked to reduce speed through the work zone and observe all traffic control signs and devices in addition to detours as directed by the Lewisburg Police Department and contractor’s flaggers. Delays are expected; therefore, motorists should allow additional time for traveling or seek alternate routes such as Holt Lane, Court Street, Houfnagle Road, etc.; however, all large truck traffic must use US 219.

WVDOH expresses their apologies for the inconvenience this project may cause citizens and guests to the area and is asking for everyone’s patience and consideration until this work is complete.

Please be advised that inclement weather or unforeseen project conditions may change the work schedule.