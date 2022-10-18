WVDOH accepts bids for three bridge replacement projects

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Department of Highways (WVDOH) held a bid letting Monday for 25 construction projects statewide, including a project to replace McDowell County’s Coalwood Bridge.

Governor Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Road to Prosperity program will fund the bridge replacement.

The Coalwood Bridge is about 25 feet long and carries 1,500 vehicles daily on WV 16. The bridge is an integral span for the coal industry, and if closed, it would create a 34-mile detour for drivers.

WVDOH is reviewing the bids and hopes to award contracts soon for the following projects:

Elk Street, Chapel Road, and additional ADA ramp projects. (Braxton County)

Burnsville T-Beam Bridge replacement (Braxton County)

First Avenue, Nitro traffic signals. (Kanawha and Putnam counties)

Buffalo Hills to Franklin paving. (Pendleton County)

Coalwood Bridge replacement. (McDowell County)

Grant County to Skyline resurfacing. (Mineral County)

St. Albans Streetscape. (Kanawha County)

Hickman Run Road to Greenwood Road is paving. (Tyler County)

Dunns to Flat Top Road paving. (Mercer County)

Buffalo Creek to Shoals paving. (Wayne County)

Wellsburg traffic signals. (Brooke County)

Pleasant Street streetscape. (Monongalia County)

Mountwood Park ATV trail. (Wood County)

Shinnston downtown sidewalks. (Harrison County)

Thomas to Pierce paving. (Tucker County)

Brushy Fork Road traffic signal. (Upshur County)

Lester to Sophia paving. (Raleigh County)

Itmann to Mullens paving. (Wyoming County)

Patteson Drive Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon. (Monongalia County)

Big Wheeling Creek paving. (Marshall County)

Caney Branch Bridge replacement. (Mingo County)

District 4 guardrail replacements.

I-70 mining maintenance. (Ohio County)

Green Bottom to Mason County line paving. (Cabell County)

District 2 guardrail replacements.

