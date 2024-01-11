WVDNR announces updated fishing regulations

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announces the release of updated fishing regulations.

Updates include changes to regulations regarding blue catfish minimum size limits and channel catfish possession limits.

WVDNR reminds anglers that West Virginia’s fishing regulations for 2024 went into effect on January 1.

All anglers 15 years and older must have a West Virginia fishing license and a valid form of identification while fishing.

You can access the updated regulations online or get a print version from district offices and licensed retailers across the state.

