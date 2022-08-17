WVDEP issues recreational use advisory for areas downstream of Mount Olive Correctional Facility

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) has issued a recreational use advisory for areas 10 miles downstream of the Mount Olive Correctional Center following the recent flooding in Fayette and Kanawha counties. The advisory is in effect until further notice and ranges from the correctional facility to the London Locks and Dam.

WVDEP advises people to refrain from water contact recreational activities in the affected area, such as swimming, fishing, water skiing, and certain types of boating. The WV Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) expects no impacts on drinking water and has not issued any boil water advisories.

Heavy rainfall washed out an estimated 2.5 miles of the Kanawha Falls Public Service District’s (PSD) sewage collection system, which serves the Mount Olive facility. The disruption could potentially allow raw sewage to discharge directly into state waters. WVDEP has implemented emergency safety measures to restore some level of treatment and notified local downstream water intake

The WVDEP, DHHR, the West Virginia Emergency Management Division, and the Kanawha Falls PSD are working to identify any additional damage to the sewage system and determine a temporary solution. Crews will make significant repairs to local infrastructure before permanently replacing the sewer line.

