WVDEP hosting 13 free tie collection events statewide through October and November

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) is hosting 13 free tire collection events through October and November.
Individuals can dispose of up to ten tires per person. The tires must be off the rims. Additionally, WVDEP will only accept car and light truck tires.
The November events include:
- Greenbrier County: Tuesday, November 2, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the National Guard Armory in Rainelle
- Logan County: Friday, November 4, 21, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Old KCity Lot on Enterprise Drive in Mount Gay.
- Jackson County: Saturday, November 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the County Fairgrounds on Route 33 in Cottageville
- Hampshire County: Saturday, November 12, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hampshire County Fairgrounds on Fairground Drive in Augusta
- Wirt County: Saturday, November 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ellisons Dozer Service on Route 14 in Elizabeth
Certain counties offer ongoing tire collection events, including:
- Fayette County: Suspended until further notice
- Greenbrier County: Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Greenbrier County Landfill
- Mercer County: The first (1st) Friday of each month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mercer County Landfill
- Monroe County: The second (2nd) Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon at the Monroe County Recycling Center
- Pocahontas County: Call Pocahontas County Landfill at 304-799-4199 for more information
- Wyoming County: The first (1st) Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wyoming County Landfill
The complete tire collection event calendar and updates can be found on the WVDEP website.
