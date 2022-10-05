WVDEP hosting 13 free tie collection events statewide through October and November

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) is hosting 13 free tire collection events through October and November.

Individuals can dispose of up to ten tires per person. The tires must be off the rims. Additionally, WVDEP will only accept car and light truck tires.

The November events include:

Greenbrier County: Tuesday, November 2, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the National Guard Armory in Rainelle

Logan County: Friday, November 4, 21, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Old KCity Lot on Enterprise Drive in Mount Gay.

Jackson County: Saturday, November 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the County Fairgrounds on Route 33 in Cottageville

Hampshire County: Saturday, November 12, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hampshire County Fairgrounds on Fairground Drive in Augusta

Wirt County: Saturday, November 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ellisons Dozer Service on Route 14 in Elizabeth

Certain counties offer ongoing tire collection events, including:

Fayette County: Suspended until further notice

Greenbrier County: Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Greenbrier County Landfill

Mercer County: The first (1st) Friday of each month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mercer County Landfill

Monroe County: The second (2nd) Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon at the Monroe County Recycling Center

Pocahontas County: Call Pocahontas County Landfill at 304-799-4199 for more information

Wyoming County: The first (1st) Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wyoming County Landfill

The complete tire collection event calendar and updates can be found on the WVDEP website.

