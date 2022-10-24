WVDA launches merged WV Grown Homegrown by Heroes logo

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA), in agreement with the Farmer Veteran Coalition, has combined the WV Grown and Homegrown by Heroes logos into a blended mark.

The marketing campaign aims to inform consumers that their agricultural products are locally produced, grown, or with 50% greater value added within West Virginia by a U.S. military veteran.

The initiative is part of the Veterans and Heroes to Agriculture program.

The program focuses on the integration and support of veterans, firefighters, law enforcement, emergency services personnel, and first responders working in agriculture.

