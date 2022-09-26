WVDA awards $200,000 to SNAP Stretch benefits

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) has awarded $200,000 for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Stretch benefits to the West Virginia Food and Farm Coalition. The funding will allow SNAP Stretch recipients to double and triple spending powers at farmer’s markets and farm stands statewide.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded the funding from COVID relief dollars. WVDA worked with the Department of Economic Development and Senator Manchin’s Office to fulfill the demographic data report to meet prerequisites for HUD funding.

Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt partnered with the Governor’s Office and the Food and Farm Coalition to secure $100,000 in 2020 and an additional $200,000 in 2021. In addition, Commissioner Leonhardt and WVDA requested the Legislature make SNAP Stretch a permanent line item beginning in the FY 2023 budget.

