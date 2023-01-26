WV Senators approve legislation allowing concealed carry permit holders to bring firearms on college campuses

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Senators have greenlit legislation allowing concealed carry permit holders to bring firearms on college and university campuses.

The bill passed despite opposition from higher education leaders concerned about student safety.

At least half of the senators — all republicans — were listed as sponsors.

The “campus self-defense act” is now off to the republican-supermajority house of delegates.

The legislation strictly prohibits the open carry of a firearm on a college or university campus. It also includes exceptions, so people could be banned from bringing guns into areas with a capacity of over 1,000 people.

Related