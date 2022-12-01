WV Senator Glenn Jeffries joins Republican party

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Senator Glenn Jeffries serving the 8th district in Putnam County, announces he has filed to switch his party affiliation to join the Republican caucus in the state senate.

Jeffries stated he intends to honor the pledge he made when he first ran in 2016 to work in a bipartisan way to find solutions to issues impacting the Mountain State.

“Our politics have gotten so personal and difficult,” said Senator Jeffries. “I want to make sure that I serve constituents and our state in a respectful, thoughtful way that leads to a better life for all West Virginians.”

Related