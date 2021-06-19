WV Miners rally again in win over Johnstown

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Just like Thursday night, the West Virginia Miners faced an early deficit against Johnstown, but they rallied Friday to defeat the Mill Rats 14-7.

Mac Danford hit a three-run home run to tie the game in the first, but after falling behind 6-3 in the second, the Miners would need to build another comeback; they did so with four runs in the sixth and eighth innings.

Danford batted 3-for-3 with five total RBI and two runs scored, while Pat Mills batted 4-for-6 with two RBI. The Miners and Mill Rats play twice more this weekend in Pennsylvania.

In the Appalachian League, the Princeton Whistlepigs are now 11-1 after a 9-5 at Burlington, while the Bluefield Ridge Runners lost 10-2 to Danville. Both Mercer County teams now swap those opponents on the road this weekend.

