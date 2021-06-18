WV Miners pull away in home win over Johnstown, 14-6

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – After eight straight games against Chillicothe, the West Virginia Miners overcame an early deficit to win 14-6 over Johnstown Thursday night.

The Miners found themselves trailing 3-0 going to the bottom of the second inning, but they responded with one run in that frame, followed by five in the third. They would add six more runs in the eighth inning, totaling 15 hits for the night.

Denver Blinn, Pat Mills, Kenneth Melendez, and Mac Danford all had two RBI for the Miners (10-8), who remain in Beckley for another game with the Mill Rats Friday, before the two go to Johnstown this weekend.

In the Appalachian League, Princeton reached 10 wins on the year with their 11-5 victory at Burlington, while the Bluefield Ridge Runners stopped a four-game skid thanks to a 3-2 win over Danville.

