WV legislators propose holiday recognizing 1970 Marshall plane crash

By
Brandy Lawrence
-
FILE - In this Nov. 15, 1970, file photo, a fireman looks over the wreckage of a plane in Kenova near Huntington, W.Va. Marshall will mark the 50th anniversary of the plane crash that killed all 75 aboard on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, on the campus in Huntington. (AP Photo/Henry Griffin, File)

Charleston, WV WOAY) — West Virginia may soon have a new holiday memorializing 75 people killed in a Marshall University plane crash more than 50 years ago.

The November 14, 1970 crash remains the worst sports disaster in U.S. history. All 75 people on board died, including most of Marshall’s football team.

The proposed holiday would not be a paid day off, but more of an annual day of recognition to honor the victims. November 14 would be dubbed “Marshall University Airplane Crash Day.”

Sponsored by Huntington Democrat Sean Hornbuckle, the bill passed the House Government Organization Committee and now heads to the full House of Delegates.

