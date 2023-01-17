WV legislators propose holiday recognizing 1970 Marshall plane crash

Charleston, WV WOAY) — West Virginia may soon have a new holiday memorializing 75 people killed in a Marshall University plane crash more than 50 years ago.

The November 14, 1970 crash remains the worst sports disaster in U.S. history. All 75 people on board died, including most of Marshall’s football team.

The proposed holiday would not be a paid day off, but more of an annual day of recognition to honor the victims. November 14 would be dubbed “Marshall University Airplane Crash Day.”

Sponsored by Huntington Democrat Sean Hornbuckle, the bill passed the House Government Organization Committee and now heads to the full House of Delegates.

