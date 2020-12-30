WV Hive to offer business classes

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Hive announced on Tuesday that they would be offering business training courses.

The CO.STARTERS Core Business Training Courses will be offered beginning on January 25th and aims to teach business development to business owners and entrepreneurs. The training is ten weeks long with each week covering a different aspect of a business model. Upon completion of the training, businesses can become eligible for a USDA grant the Hive was able to get.

“We received a grant from the USDA that allows us to provide some technical assistance funds to the businesses to help them offset some of their expenses,” said WV hive Director Judy Moore. “There is an application process, they have to meet some specific criteria, but by going through the training they are eligible for those funds.”

The deadline to register for the courses is January 12th.