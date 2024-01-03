WV Hive offering CO.STARTERS Business Training at discounted registration rate

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Hive Network is providing a more extensive 10-session CO.STARTERS program starting Monday, January 8, from 5:30 to 8:30 pm.

The program offers advanced insights for entrepreneurs interested in starting or expanding an existing business.

The sessions will take place every Monday until March 25.

Virtual courses will be available except for the first and last classes, where in-person attendance is mandatory.

The WV Hive is offering a significant discount on registration fees at $55 per entrepreneur with limited spots remaining in the program.

The CO.STARTERS program usually is $500 per person.

Each week, the course will cover the following subjects:

· January 8 – Kick-off Event – Session 1: Knowing Yourself – Introduction, Assumptions, Working Styles, Team Building, Obstacles

· January 22 – Session 2: Knowing Your Customer – Customer, Problem, Alternatives, Idea Testing

· January 29 – Session 3: Finding the Right Solution – Solution, Benefit, Advantage, Starting Small, Brand Identity

· February 5 – Session 4: Getting the Relationship Right – Marketing & Message; Getting, Keeping & Growing Customers

· February 12 – Session 5: Building Blocks – Distribution, Revenue, Typical Offering, Price

· February 26 – Session 6: Structures & Systems – Legal & Accounting Considerations

· March 4 – Session 7: Discovering the Bottom Line – Startup & Ongoing Needs, Fixed & Variable Costs, Break-Even Point

· March 11 – Session 8: Financial Modeling – Break-Even Point, Sales Projections, Cash Flow, Raising Capital

· March 18 – Session 9: Planning for Growth – Growth Plans, Goal Setting, Celebration Prep

· March 25 – Session 10: Celebration – Participants are recognized, and the group celebrates their achievements.

To register for the program, visit eventbrite.com.

For more information about the WV Hive, visit wvhive.com.

