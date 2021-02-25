WV DMV announces convenient online knowledge test for learner’s permit now available

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Commissioner Everett Frazier of the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles is pleased to announce that customers may now take their driver’s license knowledge test, also known as the learner’s permit, online at the DMV’s website, dmv.wv.gov .

According to Commissioner Frazier, “We are so excited to offer our customers this new online service. It’s simple to register, and can be done immediately from the comfort, safety, and convenience of home.”

Customers wanting to take advantage of this opportunity may visit the DMV website, or this direct link: https://apps.wv.gov/dmv/selfservice.

Customers will need access to a computer with a keyboard, mouse, and camera to take the test; phones will not work.

If customers need technical assistance with any portion of the online testing process once they have started the test , they may email WVK2DOnlineSupport@iti4dmv.com.

Once a customer passes the test, they will be sent a link to conveniently schedule an appointment at their local DMV Regional Office where they can show their proof documents and receive their learner’s/instruction permit without having to wait in line.

For more information, please visit the WV DMV website.