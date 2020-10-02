WV DHHR reports 283 new COVID-19 cases in latest update

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., October 2, 2020, there have been 576,026 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 16,307 total cases and 355 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 651 533 118 14 Greenbrier 130 121 9 3 McDowell 91 75 16 0 Mercer 432 171 261 28 Monroe 151 138 13 8 Nicholas 115 81 34 3 Pocahontas 60 59 1 0 Raleigh 546 483 63 8 Summers 59 43 16 0 Wyoming 127 77 50 4

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 164 54 32

DHHR has confirmed the death of an 89-year old male from Marion County. “We regret to report another death of a fellow West Virginian,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Each life lost is heartbreaking and we extend our sincere condolences.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (91), Berkeley (1,064), Boone (246), Braxton (13), Brooke (117), Cabell (876), Calhoun (27), Clay (37), Doddridge (32), Fayette (651), Gilmer (48), Grant (163), Greenbrier (130), Hampshire (109), Hancock (151), Hardy (92), Harrison (423), Jackson (284), Jefferson (444), Kanawha (2,813), Lewis (40), Lincoln (182), Logan (632), Marion (297), Marshall (183), Mason (146), McDowell (91), Mercer (432), Mineral (175), Mingo (395), Monongalia (2,072), Monroe (151), Morgan (60), Nicholas (115), Ohio (378), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (60), Preston (161), Putnam (612), Raleigh (546), Randolph (265), Ritchie (13), Roane (55), Summers (59), Taylor (150), Tucker (39), Tyler (16), Upshur (97), Wayne (414), Webster (8), Wetzel (62), Wirt (12), Wood (380), Wyoming (127).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing locations are available today in Barbour, Harrison, Kanawha, Jefferson, Marshall, Taylor and Upshur counties, and Saturday in Jefferson and Marshall counties:

Barbour County, October 2, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Barbour County Fair Grounds, 113 Fairgrounds Way, Belington, WV

Harrison County, October 2, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Robert C. Byrd High School, 1 Eagle Way, Clarksburg, WV

Kanawha County, October 2, 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Riverside High School, 1 Warrior Way, Belle, WV (flu shots offered)

Jefferson County, October 2, 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Ranson Civic Center Parking Lot, 432 W. 2nd Avenue, Ranson, WV

Marshall County, October 2, 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Taylor County, October 2, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV

Upshur County, October 2, 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Buckhannon Upshur High School, 270 B-U Drive, Buckhannon, WV

Jefferson County, October 3, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Ranson Civic Center Parking Lot, 432 W. 2nd Avenue, Ranson, WV

Marshall County, October 3, 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals. For upcoming testing locations, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.