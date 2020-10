WV DHHR reports 263 new COVID-19 cases, four more deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., October 14, 2020, there have been 648,771 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 18,818 total cases and 391 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 695 635 60 18 Greenbrier 145 127 18 3 McDowell 99 76 23 0 Mercer 488 195 293 29 Monroe 170 149 21 8 Nicholas 158 92 66 3 Pocahontas 61 61 0 0 Raleigh 623 554 69 8 Summers 67 50 17 1 Wyoming 144 95 49 5

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 180 61 28

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 83-year old male from Berkeley County, a 73-year old male from Kanawha County, a 94-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 67-year old male from Summers County. “Let’s honor the lives of these West Virginians by remembering their contributions to our state and most importantly by doing our part to stop the spread of COVID-19 including wearing a mask and following the safety guidelines,” said Bill J. Crouch DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (154), Berkeley (1,301), Boone (276), Braxton (26), Brooke (138), Cabell (1,066), Calhoun (31), Clay (48), Doddridge (59), Fayette (695), Gilmer (57), Grant (177), Greenbrier (145), Hampshire (118), Hancock (185), Hardy (99), Harrison (573), Jackson (334), Jefferson (488), Kanawha (3,170), Lewis (58), Lincoln (199), Logan (697), Marion (333), Marshall (221), Mason (154), McDowell (99), Mercer (488), Mineral (192), Mingo (467), Monongalia (2,183), Monroe (170), Morgan (83), Nicholas (158), Ohio (421), Pendleton (62), Pleasants (21), Pocahontas (61), Preston (171), Putnam (732), Raleigh (623), Randolph (351), Ritchie (20), Roane (79), Summers (67), Taylor (156), Tucker (49), Tyler (24), Upshur (191), Wayne (460), Webster (14), Wetzel (71), Wirt (22), Wood (437), Wyoming (144).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Clay and Mason counties in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Berkeley, Cabell, Doddridge, Harrison, Kanawha, Logan, Mingo, Monongalia, Nicholas, Putnam, Randolph, Taylor, Upshur, Wayne, and Wirt counties:

Berkeley County, October 14, 8:30 AM – 12:30 PM, Berkeley County Health Department, 122 Waverly Court, Martinsburg, WV *Appointment required by calling 304-267-5031

Cabell County, October 14, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell Co. Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

Doddridge County, October 14, 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Doddridge County High School, 79 Bulldog Drive, West Union, WV

Harrison County, October 14, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, 330 W. Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (use Jackson Square/Traders Alley entrance)

Kanawha County, October 14, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Sissonville Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, 2007 McClure Parkway, Sissonville, WV (flu shots offered)

Logan County, October 14, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Mingo County, October 14, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Mingo Central High School, 1000 King Coal Highway, Delbarton, WV

Monongalia County, October 14, 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, West Virginia University, Student Recreation Center, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Nicholas County, October 14, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Summersville Arena/Conference Center, 3 Armory Way, Summersville, WV

Putnam County, October 14, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Putnam County Fairgrounds, 522 Park Road, Eleanor, WV

Randolph County, October 14, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, 22 Buffalo Street, Elkins, WV

Taylor County, October 14, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV

Upshur County, October 14, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Buckhannon-Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

Wayne County, October 14, 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Spring Valley High School, 1 Timberwolf Drive, Huntington, WV AND 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wirt County, October 14, 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Wirt County Board of Education, 389 Mulberry Street, Elizabeth, WV

Additional testing will be held tomorrow, Thursday, October 15 in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Cabell, Doddridge, Kanawha, Lincoln, Marion, Mingo, Morgan, Taylor, and Upshur counties.

Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals. For upcoming testing locations, including drive through pharmacy testing, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.