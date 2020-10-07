WV DHHR reports 203 new COVID-19 cases, deaths in Fayette and Wyoming counties

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., October 7, 2020, there have been 602,802 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 17,139 total cases and 369 deaths.

Counties Confirmed Cases Recovered Active Cases Deaths Fayette 664 558 106 16 Greenbrier 138 126 12 3 McDowell 96 76 20 0 Mercer 441 172 269 28 Monroe 155 144 11 8 Nicholas 129 83 46 3 Pocahontas 60 59 1 0 Raleigh 571 510 61 8 Summers 59 43 16 0 Wyoming 130 82 48 4

Current Hospitalizations ICU Cases People On Vents 168 62 28

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 56-year old male from Kanawha County, a 65-year old male from Kanawha County, a 67-year old male from Wyoming County, a 72-year old female from Harrison County, and an 81 year old male from Fayette County. “It takes each of us doing our part to slow the spread of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our sympathies are extended to the families of these West Virginians.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (116), Berkeley (1,148), Boone (262), Braxton (16), Brooke (124), Cabell (930), Calhoun (28), Clay (43), Doddridge (36), Fayette (664), Gilmer (49), Grant (163), Greenbrier (138), Hampshire (112), Hancock (160), Hardy (95), Harrison (473), Jackson (298), Jefferson (463), Kanawha (2,965), Lewis (42), Lincoln (191), Logan (673), Marion (311), Marshall (186), Mason (151), McDowell (96), Mercer (441), Mineral (179), Mingo (414), Monongalia (2,119), Monroe (155), Morgan (67), Nicholas (129), Ohio (392), Pendleton (54), Pleasants (20), Pocahontas (60), Preston (162), Putnam (647), Raleigh (571), Randolph (281), Ritchie (13), Roane (59), Summers (59), Taylor (150), Tucker (43), Tyler (17), Upshur (146), Wayne (425), Webster (9), Wetzel (65), Wirt (12), Wood (387), Wyoming (130).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Mercer and Wayne counties in this report.

Free COVID-19 testing locations are available today in Berkeley, Harrison, Kanawha, Logan, Mason, Monongalia, Putnam, Taylor, Wayne, and Wyoming counties:

Berkeley County, October 7, 4:30 PM – 7:30 PM, Mountain Ridge Middle School, 2771 Gerrardstown Road, Gerrardstown, WV

Harrison County, October 7, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Robert C. Byrd High School, 1 Eagle Way, Clarksburg, WV

Kanawha County, October 7, 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Bible Center Church, 1 Bible Center Way, Charleston, WV (flu shots offered)

Logan County, October 7, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV

Mason County, October 7, 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Faith Baptist Church, 2550 2nd Street, Mason, WV

Monongalia County, October 7, 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, West Virginia University, Student Recreation Center, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Putnam County, October 7, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Poca Driving Range, 1 Dot Way, Poca, WV

Taylor County, October 7, 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV

Wayne County, October 7, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Ave, Wayne, WV 25570

Wyoming County, October 7, 8:30 AM – 10:30 AM, Christian Fellowship Worship Center, 1877 Bear Hole Road, Pineville, WV

Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals. For upcoming testing locations, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.