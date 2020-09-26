WV DHHR confirms two more COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR)reports as of 10:00 a.m., September 26, 2020, there have been 541,883 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 15,158 total cases and 332 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year old male from Logan County and a 62-year old female from Logan County. “We are deeply saddened by this news, a loss to both the families and our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (56), Berkeley (987), Boone (216), Braxton (13), Brooke (113), Cabell (791), Calhoun (25), Clay (34), Doddridge (23), Fayette (608), Gilmer (46), Grant (160), Greenbrier (126), Hampshire (106), Hancock (148), Hardy (89), Harrison (354), Jackson (259), Jefferson (429), Kanawha (2,603), Lewis (38), Lincoln (164), Logan (610), Marion (267), Marshall (172), Mason (141), McDowell (81), Mercer (412), Mineral (172), Mingo (376), Monongalia (1,992), Monroe (149), Morgan (55), Nicholas (100), Ohio (368), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (17), Pocahontas (59), Preston (153), Putnam (550), Raleigh (510), Randolph (242), Ritchie (12), Roane (49), Summers (54), Taylor (124), Tucker (23), Tyler (16), Upshur (71), Wayne (392), Webster (8), Wetzel (54), Wirt (12), Wood (362), Wyoming (114).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Boone County in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing locations are available today in Jackson County and Monday in Boone, Cabell, Kanawha and Taylor counties:

Testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals. For upcoming testing locations, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.