WV Department of Transportation seeking public input on 6 year transportation plan

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is hosting a virtual public workshop on Thursday, September 1, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm to allow the public to review and offer feedback on the Draft Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) document. The Draft STIP document includes federal transportation funding and projects for the next six years.

The workshop will provide a venue for the public to ask questions and discuss programs established in the program with the project team. The six-year Draft STIP covers federal fiscal years 2023 through 2028 and is based on information gathered from June’s public workshop. The draft aims to identify investments and projects to fund the operation, preservation, and rehabilitation of West Virginia’s highway and transit assets.

Please visit the STIP website at https://transportation.wv.gov/highways/Programming/STIP/Pages/default.aspx any time during the workshop to access the virtual meeting.

Each time WVDOT updates the STIP, the public will have the opportunity to participate in the transportation planning process. The public workshop will initiate the official 45-day public comment period for the adoption of the Draft 2023-2028 STIP, which will conclude on October 15. Submit comments and questions electronically via DOTSTIP@wv.gov.

WVDOT will provide reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities for equal opportunity to participate in the workshop. Additionally, WVDOT will consider requests to provide language interpretation for individuals with Limited English Proficiency and translations of written materials.

Anyone requesting special services should contact the WV Civil Rights Compliance Division at (304) 558-3931 as early as possible. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice). Aquellas personas que no hablan inglés o tienen limitaciones para leer, hablar o entender inglés, podrían recibir servicios de interpretación si los solicitan llamando al (304) 558-3931.

