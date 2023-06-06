WV Department of Agriculture now accepting applications for Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Agriculture is now accepting applications for the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program.

Low-income senior citizens can receive vouchers averaging $50 for each recipient to purchase fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables, honey, and herbs from participating farmer’s markets, roadside stands, and community-supported agriculture programs.

Eligible seniors ages 60 and over can sign up for the program at their local senior centers.

For more information on the program, visit agriculture.wv.gov or call 304-558-2210

