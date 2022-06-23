WV Attorney General reacts to New York State’s gun law infringement, legislation struck down by U.S Supreme Court

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – A recent New York State law placing requirements on concealed carry permits was just ruled out.

After two residents of New York applied for unrestricted licenses to carry handguns for self-defense purposes, they were only granted that of restricted reasons the firearms could be used for instead.

Backed by the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association, as well as the National Rifle Association (NRA), the residents took the issue to the U.S Supreme Court. The court struck down New York’s concealed carry law in a 6 to 3 ruling, a law specifying that anyone wanting to carry a gun in public would have to not only obtain a license but demonstrate “proper cause.”

West Virginia’s Attorney General Patrick Morrisey praised the Supreme Court’s decision today, saying it’s a basic right that needs to be protected, and that the court is doing a good job in recognizing that.

“I’m very pleased with today’s decision. We’re going to continue to analyze this to see how it may impact West Virginians,” says Morrisey. “It’s important to have a context like this coming out at the same time there is a big debate going on about the nature of our second amendment rights, so I think that it’s good timing that the Supreme Court is very clear about the nature of that right.”

West Virginia is now part of the 26-state amicus brief to support the ruling.

