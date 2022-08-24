WV American Water proudly recognizes the American Water Charitable Foundation 2022 Water and Environment Grantees

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The American Water Charitable Foundation has announced five organizations in West Virginia 2022 Water and Environment Grant winners. The Water and the Environment grant is part of the American Water Charitable Foundation’s Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, focusing on three pillars of giving: Water, People, and Communities. The foundation awarded over $200,000 to five nonprofit organizations across West Virginia.

Coalfield Development Corporation ($185,000) for construction of the West Edge Rainwater Catchment and Raingarden System (Cabell County)

Kanawha State Forest Foundation, Inc. ($12,000) for completion of the Middle Ridge Trail System (Kanawha County)

Nature Conservancy ($33,500) for enhancements to the Brush Creek Preserve and Bluestone Water Trail (Mercer County)

New River Conservancy ($40,000) in support of New River Clean Water Alliance (Fayette County)

West Virginia Land Trust ($26,338) in support of Little Bluestone-Cooper’s Mill Community Forest (Summers County)

The American Water Charitable Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water. Learn more about West Virginia American Water’s community impact here.

Related