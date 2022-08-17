WV American Water donates $10,000 to local American Red Cross for Kanawha and Fayette County flood relief

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water pledged to contribute up to $10,000 to the American Red Cross Appalachia Region to support flood relief efforts in Kanawha and Fayette counties. WV American Water provided the donation as a matching opportunity, encouraging local community members and organizations to contribute to relief efforts.

Individuals can support the American Red Cross’ local disaster relief by texting “REDCROSS” to 90999, visiting redcross.org, or calling 1-800-REDCROSS.

West Virginia American Water’s operations team deployed its 7,000-gallon potable water tanker to Kanawha Falls PSD. Additionally, American Water provided leak survey technicians to help Armstrong Creek PSD identify water line breaks impacting service in their system and installed two temporary water lines crossing creeks to restore water service in Cannelton Hollow.

Related