WV 12 reduced to one lane for slip repair on October 28

Greenbrier, WV (WOAY) – Construction crews will reduce WV 12 to one lane of traffic 1.01 miles north of intersection WV 63 and WV 12 at Alderson from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm on October 28.

Crews expect to complete the project by November 15. However, due to inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances, the project is subject to rescheduling.

West Virginia Division of Highways apologizes for the inconvenience this may cause the citizens and guests in the area.

Motorists should observe all traffic control signs and use caution while traveling through the work zone.

